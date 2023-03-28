Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

