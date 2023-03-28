Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $209.50. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

