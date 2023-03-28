Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.