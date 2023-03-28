Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,952 iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

