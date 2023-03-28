Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,320 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

DHI opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.