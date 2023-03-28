Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 46,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,779 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 329,651 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 22.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UiPath by 204.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

