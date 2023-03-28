Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 12,486 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

