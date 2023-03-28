Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper-Standard worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

About Cooper-Standard

NYSE CPS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.