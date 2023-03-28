Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 45,732 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,732 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS UVXY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

