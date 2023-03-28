Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,518 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

