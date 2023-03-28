Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNBS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

About Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

The Amplify Growth Opportunities ETF (CNBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global stocks related to cannabis and hemp. The fund also invests in derivatives with similar characteristics. CNBS was launched on Jul 23, 2019 and is managed by Amplify.

