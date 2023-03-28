Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

