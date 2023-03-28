Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.
Lucid Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.17.
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
