Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.