MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MYR Group by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of MYRG opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MYR Group news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

