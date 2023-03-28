National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

NFG stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas



National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

