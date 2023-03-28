NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Shares of NEU stock opened at $356.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $370.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.