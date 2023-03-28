NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

