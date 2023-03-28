Northside Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

