Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

