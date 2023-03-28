Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

