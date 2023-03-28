Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 109.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $181.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

