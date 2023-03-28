Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TLK opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

