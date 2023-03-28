Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

