Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.85.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $141.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

