Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

