PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

