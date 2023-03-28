Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

