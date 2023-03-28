Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $976.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $834.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $844.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
REGN opened at $820.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $755.93 and a 200 day moving average of $738.23. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $832.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.