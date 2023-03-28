Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $976.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $834.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $844.00.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

REGN opened at $820.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $755.93 and a 200 day moving average of $738.23. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $832.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.