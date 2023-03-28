Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,176 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

