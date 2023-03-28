Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

