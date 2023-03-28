Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.