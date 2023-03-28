Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 458 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,535 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,351,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NUE opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

