Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $66,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 125.97%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

