Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $62,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,508.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,465.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

