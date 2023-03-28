Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $65,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

