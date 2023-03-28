Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ADX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.