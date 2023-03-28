Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 300 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $268.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

