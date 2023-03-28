Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 664 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $2,410,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $439,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYY opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

