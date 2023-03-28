Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $62,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.97 and its 200-day moving average is $493.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

