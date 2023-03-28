Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 464.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

