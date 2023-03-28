Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,597 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

