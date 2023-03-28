Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Shares of PWR opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

