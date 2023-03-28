Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.