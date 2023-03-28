Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 256.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.58. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

