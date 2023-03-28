Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after buying an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,273,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 578,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,983,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,095,000 after buying an additional 173,268 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5 %

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

