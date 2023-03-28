Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 18,443.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS HYD opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.