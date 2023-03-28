Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 117,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

