Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 256.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

