Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT opened at $312.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.