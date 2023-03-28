Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.