Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,693 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

